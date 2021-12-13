Egypt: Sisi Praises CISSA Role in Confronting Terrorism, Illegal Migration

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has praised the role played by the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) in facing challenges the continent is confronting topped by the cross-border terrorism which disintegrates societies and demolishes the concepts of nation states through adopting extremist ideologies that instigate hatred.

Addressing a virtual meeting of heads of CISSA committee as part of its 17 session being held in Cairo, the president called for drying out the resources of terrorism to protect the people of the continent.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the president welcomed the delegations taking part in the gathering which under Egypt's chairmanship to contribute to achieving security integration and coordination.

The president praised the role of Africa's security agencies especially in the aftermath of COVID-19 which threatens the security and stability of all African states.

The president also highlighted the role of the African security agencies in facing other challenges such as illegal migration, organized and cyber crimes, and called for developing African security cooperation to face such challenges.

The gathering's participants thanked President Sisi for his sponsorship of the event saying they look forward to more cooperation among African security chiefs to face crimes, exchange expertise, protect regional peace and security and achieve the aspired goals of the African peoples.

MENA