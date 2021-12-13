Egypt: Sisi Praises CISSA Role in Confronting Terrorism, Illegal Migration

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has praised the role played by the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA) in facing challenges the continent is confronting topped by the cross-border terrorism which disintegrates societies and demolishes the concepts of nation states through adopting extremist ideologies that instigate hatred.

Addressing a virtual meeting of heads of CISSA committee as part of its 17 session being held in Cairo, the president called for drying out the resources of terrorism to protect the people of the continent.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said the president welcomed the delegations taking part in the gathering which under Egypt's chairmanship to contribute to achieving security integration and coordination.

The president praised the role of Africa's security agencies especially in the aftermath of COVID-19 which threatens the security and stability of all African states.

The president also highlighted the role of the African security agencies in facing other challenges such as illegal migration, organized and cyber crimes, and called for developing African security cooperation to face such challenges.

The gathering's participants thanked President Sisi for his sponsorship of the event saying they look forward to more cooperation among African security chiefs to face crimes, exchange expertise, protect regional peace and security and achieve the aspired goals of the African peoples.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X