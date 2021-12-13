Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers (6) and Testing Stations (11) in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, twenty-four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,428 while the number of deaths stands at 63.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,646.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 December 2021