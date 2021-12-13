Tunisia: UTAP Urges Inking Charters for Partnership With Govt in Different Fields

Tunis/Tunisia — The extended executive board of the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (French: UTAP), which met in an ordinary session on December 11-12, urged inking, as soon as possible, charters for partnership with the government in the grain, poultry and fishery fields.

It further called for the adoption of a dynamic pricing mechanism to provide the farmers and fishermen with a profit margin.

UTAP also voiced concern at the difficulties reported in major crops, notably the Ammonium Nitrate shortage, reads a press release issued Sunday.

The process of compensating farmers affected by natural disasters should be hastened and restrictions imposed on farmers during the transportation, storage and marketing of their products should be removed, UTAP indicated.

The UTAP also warned the line ministry against the attempts by some sides to undermine professional structures, notably cooperative companies seeking to preserve the interests of small farmers and to develop production fields.

Adequate measures should be taken to better prepare for the crop campaign of seasonal tomatoes intended for processing, and an efficient strategy to fight against new plant and animal diseases should be devised, the union added.

There is need to supply the market with subsidised forage so as to meet the farmers' needs nationwide and strengthen the control of the quality, prices and distribution channels. The goal is to tackle the speculation affecting the forage in a bid to counter the drastic price hike of meat and dairy products.