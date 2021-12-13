Tunisia: 4th World Championship of Shore Angling Masters Kicks Off in Hammamet

Tunis/Tunisia — The 4th World Championship of Shore Angling Masters kicked off on Sunday in Hammamet at a ceremony organised by the Tunisian Sport Fishing Federation (French: FTPS).

The championship that will last until December 18 will see the participation of six countries, namely host country Tunisia, Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Croatia.

FTPS President Fethi Bayar told TAP this championship, organised in collaboration with the International Sport Fishing Confederation (CIPS) and the ministries of sports and Tourism, seeks to promote the Tunisian sport fishing skills and to boost the tourism, notably sport-related tourism in Hammamet.

This is an opportunity for the national team to take on international competitors and to further promote this practice in the country, he added.

The championship will start on December 14 in a Hammamet beaches, Bayar specified.

The scores will be given based on the length of the caught fish which will therafter be released in the sea so as to preserve nature and the under-water wildlife.