Algeria: PM Announces Additional Programme for Province of Khenchela

The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aïmene Benabderrahmane, announced Sunday ahead of a Government meeting a complementary programme for Khenchela aimed at reviving several sectors in the province.

The PM provided details on this subject, saying that for the transport sector, "we decided to implement a 50 km railroad line and a network of roads to which a significant budget has been allocated.

"Other projects will be implemented in the sectors of healthcare, tourism and culture to boost local development," he continued.

According to the Prime Minister, "these programs will allow this land of veterans to engage in a process of development different from the previous ones."

He recalled that "the holding of the Government meeting, for the first time outside the capital, is part of the instructions of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, taking into account the new approach to the achievement of a balanced and sustainable local development.