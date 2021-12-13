Tunisia: Organisations and Parties Denounce Statement By Western Countries G7 Heads of Mission, As Interference in Internal Affairs

Tunis/Tunisia — Organisations and parties, on Sunday, denounced, the latest joint statement of the heads of diplomatic missions of G7 countries and the EU, saying it is a flagrant interference in the internal affairs of Tunisia. They called on the President of the Republic to "end the cacophony of foreign ambassadors."

In a joint statement, these parties and organisations considered that the ambassadors of the G7 countries continue to interfere in the internal affairs of Tunisia by issuing a statement on the situation in Tunisia, through which they try to "blackmail" the Tunisian state in view of its economic situation and to impose their vision on the political process.

The signatories of the joint statement believe that "this shows an obvious attempt by these countries to impose groups of corruption and terrorism that have harmed the state and the people during the last decade and the political process in Tunisia.

These are the best able to serve the interests of these countries at the expense of the sovereignty of Tunisia and the interests of its people," they pointed out

The parties and organizations signatories of the joint statement called on the President of the Republic to take a firm position and concrete measures to defend the national decision and end the interference of foreign ambassadors in particular those of the G7 group.

The joint statement was signed by the Tunisia Forward movement, the Popular Current, the Party of Democratic Patriotic Socialist party, the Echaab movement, the Baath movement, the coalition Soumoud, the Popular Unionist Front and the Progressive Working Group.

The heads of mission of the embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the delegation of the European Union in Tunisia had affirmed in a joint statement Friday their strong support for the Tunisian people in their aspiration to effective, democratic and transparent governance.

"As Tunisia takes its sovereign decisions about economic, constitutional and electoral reforms, we restate the importance of respect for all Tunisians' fundamental freedoms, and inclusive and transparent engagement with all stakeholders, including diverse political and civil society voices, with a clear timeline allowing for a swift return to functioning democratic institutions, with an elected parliament playing a significant role," they stressed.