Tunisia: General Strike in Sousse Postponed Until January 13

Tunis/Tunisia — Members of the administrative board of the Sousse's Regional Labour Union (URT) decided at the end of their meeting Sunday to postpone the general strike in Sousse until January 13, 2022, said URT Secretary General Kacem Zemni.

The general strike was previously due on January 6 as decided at the start of the URT's administrative board meeting gm Sunday, under chairmanship of UGTT Deputy Secretary General Slaheddine Selmi, Zemni told TAP.

The strike, put off three times, will be observed, due to the deterioration of the economic and social situation in the region.