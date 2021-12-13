Tunisia: Sousse - Low Turnout in Municipal By-Elections in Hammam Sousse

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout in the municipal by-elections in Hammam-Sousse, governorate of Sousse did not exceed 1.8% Sunday at 4 pm, coordinator of the Regional Elections Authority (IRIE) of Sousse, Afef Jegham told TAP.

Jegham also reported the zero participation of military and security officers in the by-elections of the municipal council of Hammam Sousse Saturday.

Only one independent list is running for the election of the 24-member municipal council of Hammam Sousse, said the official, indicating that the district has 30,147 voters spread over 8 centers and 54 polling stations.

The former municipal council of Hammam Sousse was dissolved, following the resignation of 18 councillors amid a morals charge and differences with the mayor.

