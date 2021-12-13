Tunisia Logs 4 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths and 152 New Infection Cases On December 11

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four deaths from COVID-19 and 152 new infection cases from 4562 tests carried out were recorded on December 11, 2021, or a positivity rate of 3.33%.

This takes overall fatalities from coronavirus to 25,432 and infections to 719,586, since the appearance of the virus in Tunisia in March 2020, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health Sunday.

In addition, 151 recoveries were recorded on December 11, bringing recovery numbers to 682,768 since the emergence of the pandemic.

The Ministry also reported that 13 more patients were admitted to hospitals on December 13. This takes the number of patients currently hospitalized in public and private health facilities to 204. Among these, 59 patients are in intensive care units and 9 other patients put on ventillators.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X