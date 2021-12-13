Tunisia Logs 4 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths and 152 New Infection Cases On December 11

Tunis/Tunisia — Four deaths from COVID-19 and 152 new infection cases from 4562 tests carried out were recorded on December 11, 2021, or a positivity rate of 3.33%.

This takes overall fatalities from coronavirus to 25,432 and infections to 719,586, since the appearance of the virus in Tunisia in March 2020, according to statistics published by the Ministry of Health Sunday.

In addition, 151 recoveries were recorded on December 11, bringing recovery numbers to 682,768 since the emergence of the pandemic.

The Ministry also reported that 13 more patients were admitted to hospitals on December 13. This takes the number of patients currently hospitalized in public and private health facilities to 204. Among these, 59 patients are in intensive care units and 9 other patients put on ventillators.