Liberia: People Uniting for Peace in Liberia(PUFPIL) Officially Launched

MONROVIA non for profit, non-Governmental organization named and styled , the People Uniting For Peace in Liberia with Motto: ' Peace is not the Silence of guns was on Thursday December 9, 2021 officially launched In Monrovia.

Among other things, The organization intends to continue to work to ensure the building of peace in Liberia.

Making an official statement and outlining the goals of the organization was the founder of the People Uniting For Peace (PUFPIL) Atty. Asata Bah Kenneh who stated that one of Primary objectives of PUFPIL is to promote peace and unity among Liberians, something she said has been her major priority as a law enforcement officer and a Liberian who have passion for peace building.

Sis. Mary Laurene Browne Speaking at the official launching program was Sister Mary Laurene Browne, former President of Stella Maris Polytechnic and Chief Launcher, who encouraged Liberians to join PUFPIL in the process of maintaining the peace that they all enjoyed today.

She pledged her support and commitments to the organization in a drive to help build peace related activities in the Country.

Also speaking at the program was Leymah Gbowee, Founder of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa who commended the vision bearer for the wise establishment of PUFPIL and urge them to engage themselves in the actual peace building process than to sell the birth right for a little of nothing, something she said has been practiced by several civil Society organizations over the years.

"Preach the real peace messages and avoid selling your integrity ", she noted.