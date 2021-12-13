Kenyan Rapper Nyashinski Ties the Knot

Kenyan rapper Nyashinski is officially off the market.

The musician, born Nyamari Ongegu, exchanged wedding vows with long-term partner Zia Jepkemei Bett.

The event was invite-only at the Nairobi Chapel with the wedding presided over by reverend Nick Korir.

One of the standout moments of the church function was when the bride walked down the aisle to the tune of her hubby's hit Malaika.

The private wedding was attended by close family and friends, with Robert Burale perfectly playing the Master of Ceremony role while Fakii Liwali, the musician's former manager, was his best man.

Other notable celebrities in attendance were Nyashinski's former Kleptomaniax bandmate Collo, DJ Stylez, Big Pin, Wahu, and Nameless.

The wedding comes barely two years after the newlyweds held a colorful traditional ceremony in Nandi County graced by close friends and family members.

Nyashinski, also referred to as Nyash in entertainment circles, and his wife have managed to keep their life away from the limelight.

They welcomed their first child together in March of 2020.

Nyashinski is one of the most celebrated musicians in Kenya and is known for hits such as Mungu pekee, Lift me up, Na bado, and hello.