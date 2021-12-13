Liberia: GOL Pledges 32 Seated Bus to CU Students

The Government of Liberia (GOL) has promised to donate a 32-seated bus to the Administration of Cuttington University in Suakoko District, Bong County in order to alleviate the transportation challenge students of the institution are faced with.

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill made the pledge on behalf of the Liberian Government on December 11, 2021 when he was invited by the Cuttington University Students Union (CUSU) at an organized fund raising program

for the bus project held on the University's main Campus.

Minister McGill said the bus will help ease the transportation burden on students who are attending the University.

When the bus is donated, it will serve as testimony of President Weah's commitment to improving the learning environment of students in Liberia.

He assured the students and administration of Cuttington University that the 32 seated bus will be available by January 2022.

He told the students and the administration that the donation of the bus will serve as a clear manifestation that President Weah is in readiness to improving students learning environment, noting that the Liberian leader believes in the improvement of the Educational system of the Country.

He indicated that the donation of the bus will mark the beginning of a long partnership amongst the Weah led-government, the students and the Administration of the University.

According to him, the future of Liberia is in the hands of the young people.

"This is just the beginning of a lot of good things that are going to come from this government to students and administration of Cuttington University," he emphasized.

For his part, Cuttington University Students Union President, Peter Twehwah Jr. lauded President Weah for his tireless support to striving students in the Country.

He said if the bus is donated as promised by Minister McGill, it will play a significant role in providing quality education to thousands of Liberian students who are attending the University.

He said 60% of CU students are living outside of the campus in the County, noting that those students find it very difficult to attend their regular classes due to the lack of finance to transport themselves on campus.

"It will be an honor for the faculty, staff and students to receive the bus," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Romelle A. Horton, Interim President of Cuttington University extended sincere thanks and appreciation to Minister McGill for his continuous efforts aimed at improving the learning environment for students in Liberia through scholarship.

The Cuttington University President also thanked the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs for the partnership and said she looks forward to more partnerships and collaborations with the government in turn of increment in budgetary support to the University.

She further called on the Minister McGill and the Weah led government to extend their humanitarian scholarship hands to the University on grounds that several students at the University are in dying need of help.

Cuttington University was established in 1889 and accredited by the Ministry of Education.