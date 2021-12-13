Tanzania: Ethiopia Hails Good Relationship With Tanzania

ETHIOPIA has cherished the good relationship with Tanzania whose foundation was laid by founding fathers of the two nations, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Ethiopian King, Haile Selassie.

Head of Protocol in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr Alemayehu Sewagegn said in Addis Ababa on Thursday that the relation keeps growing as days go.

He was speaking when receiving credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Tanzania to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Mr Innocent Shiyo.

Mr Sewagegn said there has been a good relation and cooperation between the two nations and thanked Tanzania for supporting Ethiopia in different regional and international issues, including Nile River water uses under the cooperation of member countries of Nile Basin.

He praised Tanzania for keeping supporting Ethiopia's efforts in finding solutions on security challenges. He pledged to offer support to Ambassador Shiyo in executing his duties at the new working station in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Shiyo thanked the Ethiopian Government for a good reception accorded to him since his arrival in the country. He presented greetings from President Samia Suluhu Hassan that would be sent to President Sahle- Work Zewde as well as greetings from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Demeke Mekkonen.

Ambassador Shiyo recalled achievements attained since President Zewde's visit to Tanzania in January this year whereby the two presidents agreed to improve the relations in several areas, including business, investment, transportation, energy, animal husbandry and hide products.

Mr Shiyo pledged to work hard so as to have better relations and cooperation between the two countries in the said areas and others for the benefit of both countries. He assured Ambassador Sewagegn that Tanzania will keep supporting Ethiopia to ensure that peace prevails in the country.