Egypt: PM Mulls Parliamentary, Trade Cooperation With Serbia

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Speaker of the Serbian National Assembly Ivica Dacic praised Sunday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's commitment to fostering mutual cooperation at all levels.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli earlier in the day, Dacic promised to work with his fellow lawmakers over the period ahead to open up new prospects for cooperation for the optimum use of the countries' great economic and trade potential.

Welcoming the top Serbian lawmaker and his accompanying delegation, Madbouli hailed the historic ties between Egypt and Serbia, which date back nearly 113 years ago.

Madbouli also commended the countries' pivotal role in the formation and leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

He also applauded the remarkable progress in parliamentary relations since the first visit by the speaker of Egyptian House of Representatives to Belgrade in 2018, which was followed by the visit of the former speaker of Serbia's National Assembly a year later, and the inking of a memorandum of understanding in parliamentary cooperation.

The premier also welcomed the reactivation of the Serbian parliamentary friendship group in Egypt, as well as the formation of a similar Egyptian group in Serbia.

Moreover, Madbouli touched upon opportunities for increasing mutual investments, especially in light of the free trade agreements Egypt has signed with African and Arab countries.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Alaa Eddin Fouad attended the meeting.

