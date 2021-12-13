Egypt: Solidarity Minister Launches National Strategy for Volunteering in Egypt

Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Kabbage launched on Sunday the national strategy for volunteering in Egypt.

This came as she was presiding the consultative meeting for discussing the draft national strategy for volunteering in Egypt, with the participation of the president of the General Federation of NGOs Talaat Abdel Qawi, and representatives from the Egyptian Red Crescent society, Addiction Treatment and Abuse Fund, United Nations Volunteers, and other international NGOs.

The draft set the time-frame of 2022-2026 to apply the strategy, in addition to making phasing reviews to ensure the proper application of the strategy.