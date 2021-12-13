Egypt: Solidarity Minister Launches National Strategy for Volunteering in Egypt

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Social Solidarity Minister Nevine Kabbage launched on Sunday the national strategy for volunteering in Egypt.

This came as she was presiding the consultative meeting for discussing the draft national strategy for volunteering in Egypt, with the participation of the president of the General Federation of NGOs Talaat Abdel Qawi, and representatives from the Egyptian Red Crescent society, Addiction Treatment and Abuse Fund, United Nations Volunteers, and other international NGOs.

The draft set the time-frame of 2022-2026 to apply the strategy, in addition to making phasing reviews to ensure the proper application of the strategy.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X