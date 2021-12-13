Egypt, Saudi Arabia Ink MOU On Fighting Corruption

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Administrative Control Authority (ACA) and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) of Saudi Arabia signed on Sunday a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption and preventing it, the ACA said in a statement.

ACA Chairman Hassan Abdel Shafy and President of Nazaha Mazin Bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous inked the MoU on exchanging expertise in fighting corrupting and training through the National Anti-corruption Academy.

The deal comes on the sidelines of the 9th Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, set to be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

