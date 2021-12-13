Egypt: Address By President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi Before the Committee of Intelligence and Security Service of Africa (CISSA)

press release

I take great pleasure in commending you today, in your second country, "Egypt", which is pleased to receive you, as heads of the African security and intelligence services, responsible for maintaining the security and stability of the countries of our beloved African continent. I confirm that it gives me great pleasure to be with you today at your 17th Conference in Cairo as the first President of the Arab Republic of Egypt to participate in the work of your esteemed committee.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

There is no other way, but to resume exerting the utmost effort to preserve the security and unity of our continent. This should be done to realize the great dreams and aspirations of the African peoples, and to enjoy the stability and prosperity aspired by all its citizens. Your meetings today come amidst challenges beating off our continent and all regions of the world. The foremost of which are the risks associated with the manifold cross-border terrorism, striving to fragment societies and demolish the concepts of the national state in favor of promoting extremist ideas. Such ideas call for xenophobic hatred, impede every driving force that would advance humanity forward, and mislead the steps of our African countries towards achieving their targeted development and prosperity. To confront this, the role of the "CISSA" Committee, in coordination with all other relevant imposed mechanisms, is definitely important to stand together and resume co-work, to confront terrorism in a serious and resolute manner. This should be done to contribute to dry up its sources, curb its activities and protect all humanity from its imminent dangers.

Ladies and gentlemen,

August Gathering,

Our continent is in the grip of a deep coronavirus crisis, which has imposed unimaginable burdens and has evolved into an unconventional threat to the security and stability of all of our nations. From this perspective, all of our security agencies must work together and contribute effectively to meet this challenge. The organization of the 17th CISSA Conference in Cairo, under the slogan "The integration of the efforts of the "CISSA" members to cope with the repercussions of the continuation of the coronavirus", is the most prominent proof that the distinguished "CISSA" Committee is aware of the magnitude of the enormous challenge that is growing over time and that motivated us to organize this Conference in a hybrid manner that we did not wish for.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

In addition to the dangers connected to terrorism and "Corona" virus crises, I refer to the pivotal role of "CISSA" Committee in following up and monitoring the recommendations concerning confronting the other security challenges that are imposed upon the countries of our great continent. These challenges include issues of the illegal immigration, unemployment, cyber security, organized crime as well as the repercussions of political instability in some of our countries and others.

Dear Heads and Organs' Representatives,

At the end of my speech, I would like to refer that the success of the multilateral security work system under the umbrella of "CISSA" will directly contribute to serving the goals of the regional and international security. In this respect, we must maintain the effort to develop the tools of our work and integrate figures to respond to the many emerging and non-traditional challenges to serve this goal.

Honorable Guests of Egypt,

I am confident that the Committee of Intelligence & Security Service of Africa "CISSA" has the capabilities and expertise that qualifies it to overcome the current multi-component challenges and move forward in the process of security integration. Egypt is honored to assume the presidency of CISSA and pursue its coordination and contribution to its African brothers in order to contribute to enhancing the capabilities to an appropriate level, which helps to overcome the security challenges that surround our countries.

Finally,

I pray to God Almighty that the work of your meetings will be crowned with all success and that their results will be a breakthrough complementing our joint cooperation for the benefit of Africa, our peoples, and our esteemed committee, CISSA.

May the Peace, Mercy and Blessings of Allah be upon you