Africa: Sisi Calls for Utmost Efforts to Maintain Security in Africa

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Sunday the importance of exerting strenuous efforts to ensure the security and stability of the African continent and meet the aspirations of its peoples.

Sisi's comments came during a speech, he delivered via video conference, to the heads of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), during its 17th conference, currently held in Cairo.

During the meeting, Sisi welcomed the heads of CISSA in Egypt, pointing out that their meeting is held amidst great challenges, witnessed by Africa and the whole world, topped by the terrorism threats.

Facing terrorism entails concerting efforts of CISSA and its coordination with the other bodies concerned to uproot this phenomenon, Sisi stressed.

Currently, the African continent faces the crisis of the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, with its unexpected burdens, posing unconventional regional threat to the continent's stability and security, Sisi said, adding such risks require an effective role by the security apparatuses to tackle such risks.

CISSA should play a crucial role in following up the recommendations, needed to tackle the threats and risks of terrorism and coronavirus pandemic, the president added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X