Africa: Sisi Calls for Utmost Efforts to Maintain Security in Africa

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi stressed Sunday the importance of exerting strenuous efforts to ensure the security and stability of the African continent and meet the aspirations of its peoples.

Sisi's comments came during a speech, he delivered via video conference, to the heads of the Committee of Intelligence and Security Services of Africa (CISSA), during its 17th conference, currently held in Cairo.

During the meeting, Sisi welcomed the heads of CISSA in Egypt, pointing out that their meeting is held amidst great challenges, witnessed by Africa and the whole world, topped by the terrorism threats.

Facing terrorism entails concerting efforts of CISSA and its coordination with the other bodies concerned to uproot this phenomenon, Sisi stressed.

Currently, the African continent faces the crisis of the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, with its unexpected burdens, posing unconventional regional threat to the continent's stability and security, Sisi said, adding such risks require an effective role by the security apparatuses to tackle such risks.

CISSA should play a crucial role in following up the recommendations, needed to tackle the threats and risks of terrorism and coronavirus pandemic, the president added.