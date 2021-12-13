Egypt: FM Partakes in Egyptian-GCC Political Consultation Mechanism Meeting in Riyadh

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry attended the meeting of the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, which Riyadh hosted on Sunday.

"For the first time, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated in the meeting of the political Egyptian-GCC consultation mechanism, in the presence of his counterparts in the GCC states and the GCC secretary-general," Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet.

Shoukry embarked on a trip to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh earlier on Sunday to inaugurate the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The launch of the Egyptian-GCC political consultation mechanism comes as a continuation of the solid Egyptian-Gulf relations, which are characterized by depth and strength at various levels, the spokesman said in an earlier statement.