Uganda: Minister Urges Journalism Graduates Never to Give Up

UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication held its 13th graduation ceremony during a function that also doubled as the institute's 25th anniversary.

More than 250 students walked away with diplomas and certificates in different disciplines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyofatogabye Kabuye, the minister of State for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs urged graduates not to give up on their dreams, narrating how he lost his father when he was just in senior three.

"I know you have friends who gave up and now are regretting, right? In life we hear more 'nos' than 'yes'. I remember the 28th day of March 2004 when I received my first degree and from there I have never rested up to now. So never give up." Kyofatogabye said.

He also implored the newly coffered members of the fourth estate to practice and promote responsible journalism that can stir national development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director of UMCAT, Charles Ogwel implored the graduates to specialize in particular field if they are to change the communities in which they operate.

He noted that to make the public appreciate an extra-ordinary and unique work, journalists need to distinguish themselves.

"Journalism can change the country because in every economy they need communication. Journalism jobs are becoming increasingly hard because of attitude and mentality. Institutions need to produce specialised journalists to avoid the general journalism and distinguish them from a pool," Ogwel said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He appealed to government to create more incentives geared towards boosting the journalism profession through research, new ideas development and engaging journalists in planning for their programmes, which he said will create a profession for development.

"Apart from legislation and the enabling environment for journalism, government has not given enough support to journalists to boost their profession to contribute to development. Government can create incentives in research, ideas development aimed at enabling journalists to do better," he said.

Joseph Elunya the principal of the institution, said it was established with the aim of providing progressive and highly relevant professional training and education in Journalism, Multimedia Communication and Business Management.

"I am happy to note that over 65 percent of Uganda's practicing journalists in news papers, radio and television stations have been trained by UMCAT and this is the very reason we have been branded the leading journalism institution in Uganda,"he said.

UMCAT School of Journalism, Mass Communication, and Business Studies was established in 1996 with the aim of providing progressive and highly relevant professional training and education in journalism, multimedia communication and business management.