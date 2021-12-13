Uganda: Lands Ministry Signs Deal With Nita-U On Data Sharing

The Ministry of Lands has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Information Technology Authority (NITA-U) to enable data sharing among government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

Ministry of Lands permanent secretary Dorcas Okalany said such an initiative will help the MDAs collaborate to improve service delivery and enable secure and easy-to-share data across them.

"The ministry is pleased to collaborate with NITA-U under UG-Hub to enable government offices to access and share information under one platform, which eventually is key to unlocking the e-government puzzle as MDAs can seamlessly share data in a secure, harmonised and reliable manner," she said during the function in Kampala on Friday.

NITA-U launched the UG-Hub platform in November to enable data sharing for all government MDAs but the response has been slow.

Ms Okalany said her ministry's National Lands Information System will benefit from this initiative as it is moving towards full automation of its services.

She said the new initiative will foster faster integration of services with the MDAs that have not integrated such as the Judiciary, the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema), the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and National Forestry Authority (NFA).

She urged NITA-U to rollout the initiative up to parishes so that information can reach the ordinary citizens.

Ms Okalany asked NITA-U to train all stakeholders involved in data collection, processing, and dissemination for public consumption.

Mr Collin Babirukamu, the director of e-Government Services at NITA-U, said connecting all government MDAs will reduce corruption, increase efficiency and finance access to information.

"This system is going to eliminate the middlemen in all MDAs who have been fleecing citizens since people will get services from their own comfort," he said.

He said, they are going to connect the remaining 12 land registration offices, making all the 22 connected to this system as land is one of the key issues that affect people.