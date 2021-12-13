Uganda: Prayer Has Helped Us Overcome Calamities, Says Museveni

President Museveni Friday said that the country has been able to combat natural calamities like Covid-19, landslides, and locusts in the last two years because of prayer.

"I am here to praise the Lord for enabling us to overcome these challenges which came but we fought them", the President said.

The President made the remarks during the National Thanksgiving prayer held at State House, Entebbe.

Mr Museveni noted that whereas the country has been grappling with so many challenges including rising water levels, Panga-wielding gangs, and the recent bombings, the country has managed to diffuse them through prayer.

"In this crisis of these two years, you can bear me witness here that we have overcome a number of calamities through prayer," he said.

His remarks come at a time when the country has just confirmed the Omicron Covid-19 variant which experts have said isn't so dangerous and is manageable.

Uganda first registered its first case of Covid-19 in March 2020. The pandemic has seen two lockdowns imposed on the country, with most activities like schools and the night economy still closed.

However, the President has since assured that the economy will be fully reopened next year in January because the country shall have hit the seven million vaccination target.

During the same event, he implored the clergy to work with the government and speak the same language of alleviating poverty, adding that the economy is steadily growing and that the government is committed to creating jobs for the youths.

He was responding to Pastor Laban Jjumba from the Intercessors of Uganda who expressed concern about the rising levels of unemployment which he said hurts the economy.

The President of the Seventh-day Adventist in Uganda who was also the main celebrant of Thanksgiving Dr Daniel Maate emphasised the need always pray no matter the circumstances.

"From time immemorial, humanity has been attacked by several challenges. But prayer is the opportunity for human beings to talk to God because when we call onto him he answers and shows us great things," Dr Maate said.

The event was also attended by representatives of the army, judiciary, diplomats, and business community among others.