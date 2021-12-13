Namibia: Shamalaza Re-Elected Katima Mayor

KATIMA Mulilo has re-elected Lister Shamalaza as mayor, while his deputy Christina Simanga also retained her position alongside management committee members John Ntemwa as chairperson (representing Swapo), Laskan Sikosi (Popular Democratic Movement) and Beritha Sitali (Swapo) as members of the committee, and Watson Kalaluka (National Democratic Party) as an additional member.

The Independent Patriots of Change's (IPC) Sametime Musiyalike is an ordinary member.

They were sworn in by the principal magistrate Clara Mwilima recently at Katima Mulilo.

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu, who was speaking at the swearing in ceremony, advised the councillors to remember they were elected by the people, therefore, they should always consult the community to hear their needs.

"Make sure that the funds availed to you will cater for the needs of the community," he said.

Sampofu further urged the councillors to use platforms such as community meeting to encourage community members to to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

