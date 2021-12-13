Tanzania: Challenges Facing Spices Value Chain Unveiled

Unguja — Despite a huge potential in the spices business worldwide, the crop's value chain faces numerous challenges ranging from farmers, processors and transporters.

Poor production, inadequate supply of capital, poor farming implements and absence of a special overseeing body are among the challenges hindering the crops' penetration and dominance in the global market.

In the past, Tanzania held a third place among the developing countries for spices exports to the world, contributing up to five percent of the global sales before the trend declined.

The ministries of Agriculture in Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar in collaboration with the Agri-Connect project, which was funded by the European Union (EU) have gathered spices stakeholders in Pemba to discuss how the challenges would be addressed.

Evaluation officer at the Zanzibar's ministry of Agriculture, Mr Hakimu Vuai Shein, said between 1995 and 1999 Tanzania held the third position in the spices exports before the trend declined to 0.36 tonnes in 2000.

"The crops production gradually increased to 123,507 tonnes by 2020 as compared to 8,609 tonnes in 2014 due to intervention measures put in pace by the government," he said.

The Agri-Connect project leader, Mr Colin Scott said the project aims at eliminating challenges facing the sector's value chain targeting farmers, traders and transporters.

He urged the government and stakeholders to address the challenges related to policies and legal frameworks.

Organic agriculture expert, Dr Mwatima Jumma, said spices were what introduced Zanzibar to the international community and hence promoting tourism, the qualities that are threatened to disappear.

Tanzania Spices Processors Association (Taspa) secretary, Mr Baraka Kasezero said unpredictability of tax and policy framework discouraged many players and investors to engage in the sector. "The government and the private sector should collaborate to promote the sector in order to benefit from abundant opportunities," he said.

Mbeya Regional Administrative Secretary (Das), Dr Angelina Rutambi said focusing on the crop would not only benefit farmers but also the country's economy. "The crops have numerous potentials despite being neglected. Priority should be given from the top to the bottom," she said. The country produces over 30 types of spices including cloves, hot pepper, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, vanilla and many others that are used as food and medicine.

Zanzibar's minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock Soud Nahoda Hassan said absence of a policy to monitor development of the crop was a grave mistake.