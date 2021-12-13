Tanzania: Mwinyi Not Losing Any Sleep Over Emerging Union Issues

Unguja — The President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday said newly emerging union contentious issues will not be eliminated completely despite efforts made.

He made the statement at the Zanzibar State House during his meeting with editors from different media houses in the country, hinting that failure to operate the Joint Finance Account (JFA) were among the challenges.

However, he said despite the new contentious issues, there were no single quarrelsome complaint that is making him sleepless.

"Most challenges have been worked out including the recent 11. We are doing well in that area. However, the union contentious issues will never be completed because every day there are new emerging issues," he said.

He said the JFA wanted the union partners to deposit revenue collections and use the same for running the government, noting that the remaining amount would be divided among union partner countries.

However, Dr Mwinyi said the account functioned as required, noting that the formed Joint Finance Commission (JFC) would address and resolve the challenges.

"Talks have started between the union partner countries. My expectation is that everything will be resolved by the JFC," he said.

Dissolving the cabinet

Dr Mwinyi said he will continue making frequent changes of government leaders whenever necessary, noting that the move would be extended to his cabinet basing on the performance.

"Despite staying for 20 years in the government, I haven't seen the cabinet that completed five years without changes by maintaining the good performers and setting aside the underperformers.

Amani Karume International Airport

He said the government has decided to look for investors to improve services and operations at the Amani Abeid Karume International Airport and attain the international standards.

Dr Mwinyi said his government wants activities at the Amani Karume International Airport to be operated professionally and eliminate grievances facing the international arrivals.

Recently, the Zanzibar Airport Authority (Zaa) signed an agreement with the international companies Dnata, Eg's, Emirates and Segap for provision of services at the airport that include cargo handling, halls, shops and restaurants.

At least 25 contentious issues have been discussed and delisted, reaching October 17, 2020 from 2006 when the two sides of the union started to jointly resolve the issues.

Seven others were delisted, remaining with 18 before the other 11 were determined on August 24, 2021.