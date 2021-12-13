Tanzania: Smooth Transition of Power in Tanzania, Lesson for Other Countries

Dar es Salaam — Political stakeholders said Tanzania has issued a strong lesson to African countries and the world community after making a smooth power transfer following the demise of former President John Magufuli.

Dr Magufuli, who died in office on March 17, 2021 at a Dar es Salaam hospital and he was succeeded by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan who has now formed the sixth phase government.

In some African countries, such a death could have triggered a serious power struggle and sometimes develop into turmoil and bloodshed.

That was not the case for Tanzania with political experts saying by carrying smooth power transfer, the country has demonstrated the highest level of political maturity.

They said respect to constitution, humanity, patriotism, solidarity and higher levels of discipline among the country's members of the security and defence forces were the other lessons given.

Speaking to The Citizen, Prof Ali Makame Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar (Suza) said Tanzania has sent a message to African countries and the world community that the country has matured politically.

"The maturity stands on the principles of humanity, patriotism, unity and solidarity between the two sides of the union (Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar)," he said over the phone.

He said it should be understood that constitutionalism was at the core of the smooth transition that saw President Hassan making history as the first country's female president.

In his clarification, he said constitutionalism meant the country's leadership was governed by principles of constitution and that it was the document that was referred to and provided a way forward in getting Dr Magufuli's successor.

"This is because the constitution provides answers of the appropriate person and what should be done for such a person to be commissioned," he said.

Prof Makame said the country displayed governance maturity, saying that absence of strong institutions could have led to strong power struggle and ultimately chaos that would have disrupted the country's peace.

"Defence and security organs in most African countries use such situations to ascend into political leadership something that wasn't the case for Tanzania.

The CCM secretary for political affairs and international relations, Colonel (rtd) Ngemela Lubinga said Tanzanians patriotism was the lesson that African countries and the world community should take as a lesson.

"Patriotism went alongside respect to the constitution because the document was the one that provided direction on how Dr Magufuli would be succeeded," he said.

Besides, he said everything was possible because the country has resorted to respecting principals and regulations constituted in the country's mother law.

Col Lubinga said Dr Magufuli's death was a huge blow to CCM, noting however that respect to the country's constitution amicably provided the party with the new head of state and later the ruling party's national chairperson.

A political science lecturer at the University of Iringa (UoI), Dr Frank Kimato said the message sent to African countries and the world community was that at the times of trials, it is better to stand by the national values.

"They include maintaining peace, love and solidarity as introduced by the country's founding fathers. These played an important role in the smooth transfer of power after the death of Dr Magufuli," he said. He said the highest discipline displayed by the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) during the process was another message to others on the continent.

President Hassan ascends into power

Not only did President Hassan become the first Tanzania's female President, but also the whole of the East African region.

According to the Tanzania Constitution, President Hassan (61)would serve the remainder of Magufuli's second five-year term, which does not expire until 2025.

She will have an option to run for the top office in 2025 for another term should she wish to do so.

President Hassan, a former office clerk and development worker, began her political career in 2000 in her native Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous archipelago.

She was then elected to the National Assembly before being assigned with senior ministerial roles.

In 2015, the CCM stalwart was picked by the late Magufuli to be his running mate.

After the landslide win, she made history after being sworn-in as the country's first-ever female vice president.

Ms Hassan would sometimes represent President Magufuli on trips abroad, but she was little known outside Tanzania, until her appearance on a state owned television announcing the death of Dr Magufuli.

In a slow and softly spoken address --a stark contrast to the thundering rhetoric favoured by her predecessor - Ms Hassan solemnly declared 14 days of mourning.

A year of huge loses

Before the death of former President Magufuli, Tanzanians mourned the loss of the First Vice President of Zanzibar Seif Shariff Hamad who died on February 17, 2021 at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

The veteran politician who doubled as the ACT-Wazalendo chairman was admitted at the facility for treatment.

Early in the year, the Isles father of political consensus and founder of Government of National Unity (GNU) was admitted at the Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Zanzibar after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Hamad did not go alone because on the same day, Chief Secretary (CS) John Kijazi passed at the Benjamin William Mkapa Hospital in Dodoma where he had been admitted for treatment.

As if it was not enough, the country was robbed of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) chief executive officer Patrick Mfugale who died in Dodoma on May 29.

The family spokesperson, Mr Erasto Mfugale told mourners at the Karimjee Grounds during his farewell party that the deceased died as he was attending a meeting in Dodoma.

"He was in good health when he left Dar es Salaam. On Tuesday, he took breakfast at his Dodoma home before leaving for office," he said, adding.

"But, later in the day, a TanRoads official asked me whether I could go to their office. However, when I asked the officer what had happened, he didn't respond."

He said, the sad news was broken by another officer who made a call in the next few minutes after asking the caller whether there was some problem with the TanRoads boss.

Mr Mfugale was the father of bridges and tarmac roads designing and construction because he was the one who designed the Mkapa Bridge across the Rufiji River; Umoja Bridge connecting Tanzania and Mozambique and the Kikwete Bridge across the Malagarasi River.

He designed the Mfugale and Kijazi flyovers in Dar es Salaam and played an important role in implementation of road projects across the country.

Monday night of August 2, this year, the nation lost its minister of Defence and National Service, Mr Elias Kwandikwa who was receiving treatment at a Dar es Salaam hospital.

Speaking of the loss, President Hassan described him as a courageous leader.

"We have lost an important person whose contribution to the public service will never be forgotten. Mr Kwandikwa was a courageous leader who carried out his duties in accordance with the rules and regulations," she said.