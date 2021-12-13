Liberia: Police to Use Force On Protesting Devil At Lofa Bridge

13 December 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson And Othello B. Garblah

Police authorities in Monrovia say they will use force if necessary to remove traditional mask dancers known here locally as "Country Devils" if the protest continues at the bridge.

Protests led by traditional mask dancers and some traditional leaders have continued at the major bridge linking the county with central Liberia over the delay in certificating one of their sons, former Defense Minister Brownie Samukai winner of the December 8, 2020, senatorial election in the county.

The mask dancers led by traditional leaders have given the government 30 days to certifcate Samukai.

Samukai and two of his former deputies were found guilty of misappropriating soldiers' pension funds and were asked to restitute the amount or face a jail sentence.

Speaking Thursday at the Ministry of Information Culture and Tourism (MICAT) regular press briefing, Liberia National Police (LNP) Deputy Inspector General Col. Melvin Sackor threatened that the police will use force on Lofa traditional leaders if the devil protest continues.

He stated that LNP officers are already deployed in the area and will not resist upholding their Constitutional responsible.

Deputy Inspector Sackor noted that he respects the rule of law, and therefore any practices such as traditional practices go against what he respects such practice will be dealt with.

"The Liberia Nation police will only entertain insult but not assault" he noted.

Sackor wonders if it is wrong for the law enforcement officers to restore order when article 3a of the Liberian Constitution is violated. In a rhetorical answer, Sackor while saying no, warned that if any devil gets on the street to protest that devil will know if the Constitution defends traditional practices or the rule of law.

The Deputy Police chief who frowned on the constant habit of the protest said that protest violates the rights and movements of ordinary Liberians who are none members of these practices.

He emphasized that the joint security forces are prepared and ready to execute their full responsibility in maintaining the peace across Liberia.

