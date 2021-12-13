Liberia: Father Claims Hypocrisy in Rape Case

Liberia: A Liberian Embassy official assigned to the country's diplomatic mission in Abuja, Nigeria who says his seven-year-old daughter was allegedly raped for months, says the Embassy's recent response to his family's grievances evidently exposes the high degree of hypocrisy and partiality of Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh in the alleged rape case.

Mr. Nat Bayjay, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria says his daughter, aged just 7 at the time, was unfortunately sexually abused over a period of seven months by two different perpetrators.

In a statement dated 8 December 2021 and published by some local dailies here, the Liberian Embassy near Abuja is said to have responded that the alleged rape incident occurred between the children of two diplomatic families residing at the Abuja Mission's compound in September 2020 but only came to light in mid - April 2021.

Through the statement, the Embassy assured the public of its zero-tolerance to all forms of sexual molestations, gender-based violence, and all forms of discrimination against women and girls.

The Embassy further said the matter received full attention and that a timely investigation was done from 19 to 21 May 2021, based on administrative hearing involving all parties, and the report was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 22 May for its consideration.

According to the Embassy, Foreign Affairs forwarded its findings to the Ministry of Justice which then dispatched the case to the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) for investigation.

Additionally, the Embassy noted that it is understood that the case was transferred to the Juvenile Court for adjudication.

But reacting through a press statement, Mr. Bayjay said the Embassy's statement confirms his family's contention that Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh has and continues to demonstrate a pattern of callous attitude underpinned by lack of any sense of humility and decency toward the plight of the victim.

The statement by the Embassy of Liberia near Abuja only exposes more how the Ambassador's posture reflects lip service to his so-called zero-tolerance on rape as he would have a few to believe in his statement which evidently exposes the high degree of hypocrisy and partiality of Ambassador Al-Hassan Conteh in the rape case," said Mr. Bayjay