Ghana: CBD 'Choked' With Shoppers, Vehicular, Human Traffic Ahead of X'mas

Shoppers at the Accra Central Business District (CBD) have complained about the unbearable vehicular and human traffic situation in the area ahead of the yuletide.

According to them, though vehicular and human traffic was normally the case in the area, the situation has worsened ahead of the festivities.

They blamed the bad attitudes of the traders, narrow roads, and bad attitudes of drivers as the main causes of the traffic congestion in the area.

Other causes they said were poor road design, poor traffic management, shortage of street due to improper parking and bad attitudes of pedestrians.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the area last Saturday, it observed that the place was virtually at a standstill as movement was extremely difficult.

The large vehicular and human population at the market, coupled with indiscipline on the part of drivers, particularly commercial drivers, worsened the already congested traffic situation.

Pedestrians and shoppers were also forced to cross the roads at many different parts due to missing crosswalks in the area.

Ms Peace Vigah, a shopper, told this reporter that traders who used part of the roads, pedestrian lanes in selling their wares should be stopped or evacuated into the market.

"I think one of the best ways to manage traffic congestion in Accra Central is by sacking the traders who are selling along the streets," she said.

Another, who gave his name as Emmanuel Allotey asked the authorities in charge of the area to step up their game and work as they should in order to ensure that there was order and that there was free flow of movement.

He noted that the provision of wardens at vantage points in the area could also ease the traffic in the market.

"If the responsible institution provides more traffic wardens at vantage points, the traffic congestion in the market will reduce."

Another shopper, Opare Seidu, said the situation was "terrible" as one could end up getting hurt before leaving the area.

He said hawkers, truck pushers and the kayayei also contributed to the already bad situation of shoppers and pedestrians.

Ms Elizabeth Wiredu underscored the fact that the area had also been invaded by criminals who steal from innocent people.

She stressed that the congestion made it possible for thieves to make away with peoples' money and items because the place was choked.

Ms Wiredu, therefore, reiterated the need for authorities to man the place and ensure the free flow of movement by seeing to it that traders complied with the requisite rules and regulations of the market.