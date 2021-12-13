Ghana: Veep Joins Asantehene to Celebrate Akwasidae Festival

Kumasi — Vice President, Dr Mahmoud Bawumia, joined the Asantemann to celebrate the last 2021 Akwasidae festival of the Asantes with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, yesterday, at the Manhyia Palace.

He was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, both of whom were clad in splendid Kente cloth.

The Akwasidae Festival is a magnificent Ashanti celebration which is centered on ancestral reverence, remembrance and acknowledgment of past Kings and noble feats.

It serves as a celebration of the Golden Stool and a cultural vibrancy that brings together the Asantehene, sub-chiefs and subjects at the Manhyia palace.

For the first time, there was a reduced crowd, perhaps as a result of Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant.

However, there was strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

The Asantehene, carried in a palanquin, sat in state at exactly 1:30PM to receive greetings from his subjects and other dignitaries.

Among the dignitaries were Dr George Akufo Dampare, Inspector General of Police, Mr John Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanten, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Commissioner of Police, in charge of legal affairs, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister and other government officials.

The atmosphere was charged with the firing of musketries with traditional priests and priestesses thrilling the crowd with dances.