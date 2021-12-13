Ghana: Health Zone Donates to House of Grace School for the Deaf

13 December 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

Bortianor — The Health Zone, a network of social media friends, on Friday donated assorted items to the House of Grace School for the Deaf as part of its 'Touching life project' to commemorate its first anniversary.

The items included bags of rice, canned drinks, fruit drinks, cooking oil, boxes of Indomie and toiletries.

Health Zone is made up of health personnel from diverse fields and individuals committed to health promotion, linked-up on social media platforms.

Funds for the procurement of the items were from individual contributions of the group and other friends from WhatsApp platforms.

The founder of Health Zone, Ms Rabiatu Watigi, a nurse, physician assistant student at Radford University Accra, presenting the items urged the students not to be discouraged by their disabilities but strive to acquire knowledge and skills to become assets to their families and society.

She said the group launched the 'Touching life project' to reach out to the less-privileged in society, adding that the group would continue to extend helping hand to them.

Ms Watigi, also a communicator, said the group had planned series of activities including health screening for under-served communities and called for partnership from others to deliver service to the underprivileged.

Receiving the items, the headteacher, Frederick Anderson, thanked the group for their support and urged others to emulate the example of the Health Zone 'Touching life project' to come to the aid of the school.

Health Zone was founded by Ms Watigi last year to encourage the exchanging of information on diverse health issues and to help humanity in addressing their health concerns.

The group has at least 5000 followers on social media and seeks to mobilise resources to make impact in society in addressing the needs of the less-privileged.

