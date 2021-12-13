Malawi: Tnm Increases Super League Sponsorship

The long-awaited prize increase for Malawi's top-flight TNM Super League was made on Friday in Blantyre during the prize presentation of the 2020/21 season.

TNM chief executive officer Albert Mbwana announced that the sponsorship has been raised from K90 million to K100 million with the champions to receive K40 million from the current K15 million.

He said this was in line with the mobile phone network firm's commitment to develop football in the country.

"We have been supporting football for the past 15 years. There's no time soon that we will stop this as we have increased the sponsorship to K100 million. The champions will receive K40 million while the Player of the Season will get K2 million," he said.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu welcomed the increase, saying TNM has shown that they are partner to football development in the country.

"While other companies decided to leave us at the critical time we needed most, while others decided to suspend their sponsorship, TNM has been with us through thick and thin proving that you are indeed a true partner to football development," he said.

Nyamilandu also commended Super League of Malawi for taking a bold decision to start the league behind closed doors due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Super of Malawi president Tiya Somba Banda said the increase underlines theor commitment to develop football as manifested in their slogan 'Always with You.'

During the event, Nyasa Big Bullets, who were crowned champions earlier, capped the feat with three of their players, midfielder Chimwemwe Idana, striker Hassan Kajoke and goalkeeper Richard Chimbamba winning individual awards.

Idana won best midfielder and player of the season awards, Kajoke won the golden boot award and Chimbamba best goalkeeper.

Other awards went to Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers) best defender while Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale Barracks) was the most improved player.

In media category, Mabvuto Kambuwe of Times Group won best print journalist award, Frank Kandu of Malawi Broadcasting Corporation won the best radio journalist his workmate Amin Mussa got the best television, Garry Chirwa of Nations Publications won best columnist and Richard Issa (TV Islam) was best photographer (print, online and television).

Bullets also won the best team management award, Ekwendeni got best technical panel, Karonga United were most improved team and Moyale Barracks got most disciplined team.

The increase comes after Super League pushed, arguing that the K15 million prize money for champions was peanuts and did not match with their expenditure in a season.