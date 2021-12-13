Uganda: Court Dismisses Trespass Case On Katanga Land

The Magistrate's Court at City Hall in Kampala has dismissed a case in which a businessman was accused of trespassing on a disputed piece of land at Katanga Valley near Wandegeya in Kampala.

Magistrate Valerian Tumuhimbse last Thursday ruled that the court did not have territorial jurisdiction to handle the case against businessman Darius Muteesa also known as Muzungu.

In October, Mr Muteesa was arraigned before the Magistrates Court on charges of criminal trespass. He was released on bail after spending a week on remand.

Magistrate Tumuhimbise also dismissed the State's plea to have the case file transferred to LDC court, reasoning that the court did not have powers to transfer the file.

Court observed that the powers to transfer the case file lie in the High Court.

The land at Katanga has been subject to protracted legal battles between Makarere University and the bonafide occupants for more than two decades now.

Prosecution had alleged that on September 21, at Makerere Katanga Valley in Kampala, with intent to annoy or insult Makerere University, Muteesa and others among them Pastor Daniel Walugembe still at large, entered on land comprised on freehold register volume 428 and known as Plot 45 and 47 North Kitante Road in possession of Makerere University and were found supervising an illegal construction on the said land.

The State had further alleged that on September 28, Muteesa was found supervising construction works on another Plot 47 on North Kitante road.

Background

In 2015, the High Court ruled that Katanga Valley land was occupied by four family members and their licensees who are now bonafide occupants whose rights are well protected under the laws governing ownership of land.

The four family members are Jonathan Yosamu Masembe, Bulasio Buyisi, George Kalimu, and Samalie Nambogga. They were battling with Makerere University and the Commissioner for Land registration over cancellation of their land titles and ownership of the land by Makerere University.

However, Makerere University has since appealed against the decision faulting the High Court in a matter pending hearing and determination before the Appeal Court. Their case awaits hearing and determination in the Court of Appeal.

Last month, the High Court dismissed with costs an application in which Makerere University has sought to evict more than 50,000 bonafide occupants of Katanga land near Wandegeya.

The lawyers representing Makerere University had asked the court to issue restraining orders against the bonafide occupants to stop them from further developing their bibanjas.

The case was filed against Pastor Daniel Walugembe, Mr Abdu Ssekajja and Kampala Capital City Authority.

Mr Simon Kintu Zirintuusa, the registrar of the High Court Land Division, ruled that the arguments advanced by the university are doubtful since there is no new controversy between the institution and the occupants led by Pr Walugembe.

According to the court, the arguments advanced by the university are speculative and that KCCA has since rejected building plans by the bonafide occupants citing a pending appeal case.