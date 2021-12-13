Uganda: Anite Asks Museveni to Disband Udb Top Brass

13 December 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Tonny Abet

The State Minister for Investment and Privatisation, Ms Evelyn Anite, has asked President Museveni to disband the management of Uganda Development Bank (UDB), saying it is hampering national development by denying local investors government funds.

Speaking at the launch East Africa Medical Vitals (EAMV), a Ugandan medical gloves-manufacturing factory at Namanve in Wakiso District at the weekend, Ms Anite told the President at the function that she discovered that UDB is fixing the money in other commercial banks to get quick return.

"We summoned the management and board of UDB to explain to us. And your Excellency, if they don't give clear explanations, we will ask you to let us give them leave because they are not living up to their task," she said.

Ms Anite's remarks followed a presentation by the EAMV executive chairman, Mr Ben Kavuya, who said he unsuccessfully applied for a loan through UDB to establish the factory.

Mr Kavuya told Mr Museveni that he found solace in the East African Development Bank that took a bold step to provide him with a loan of $6.3m (about Shs22.4b) to help him complete works and start operations.

Ms Sumin Namaganda Musinguzi, the UDB head of communications, yesterday requested Daily Monitor to send her an email and promised to respond. However, by press time she had not responded.

President Museveni said they will address the issue of capital, electricity supply, and restrictions from the National Environment Management Authority that continue to affect investors.

"Don't be discouraged by the confusion of the UDB. We have quite a bit of money in that bank and we are going to put more money there," he said.

"This factory is coming to address a need which has been there for a long time. The need are gloves for medical staff to protect themselves from germs from patients and also protect the patients from germs from doctors," he added.

The President also directed the Trade ministry to work with the Ministry of Agriculture so that farmers can start growing rubber trees in the country.

Rubber is the raw material used at the factory for manufacturing gloves and it is currently being imported.

Mr Kavuya said the $14.5m (Shs51.6b) facility manufactures 10,000 pieces of gloves per hour and they have the capacity to manufacture 95 million gloves annually.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X