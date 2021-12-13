Uganda: U.S. Advises Citizens Not to Travel to Uganda Over Terror Concerns

The United States of America (USA) has issued a level III security alert, urging all its nationals to reconsider travel to Uganda over security related threats.

Level III, is the orange and second highest threat alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement dated December 8, 2021 that was issued on the official US Embassy in Uganda website, the US said that all its nationals should "reconsider travel to Uganda due to crime and terrorism."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Terrorist groups active in Uganda have claimed responsibility for recent bombings in and near Kampala. While the attacks do not appear to have targeted foreigners, anyone can be a victim of acts of violence," the advisory stated.

The statement noted that violent crime, such as armed robbery, home invasion, and sexual assault, can occur at any time, especially in larger cities including Kampala and Entebbe.

"Local police may lack appropriate resources to respond effectively to serious crime," the statement reads in part.

The travel advisory was issued just hours after the U.S Department of the Treasury issued sanctions against Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, whom they accused of overseeing several human right violations.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said they will continue engaging with the USA to gather intelligence from their side if anything.

USA advisories are often regarded and taken seriously by countries around the world, because of their intelligence and military superiority.

Not the first time

This is not the first time that Uganda is issued with such alerts this year.

In October, the United Kingdom (UK) issued a terror alert, cautioning its nationals in Uganda. Two weeks later, terrorists blasted a pork joint in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb, where they killed at least one person. A number of other bomb blasts followed after that.