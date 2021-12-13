Egypt: Sisi Pays Big Attention to Organ Transplantation

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said Monday that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi pays big attention to the file of organ transplantation, which greatly contributes to alleviating the suffering of patients.

Abdel Ghaffar was speaking during a meeting of the Higher Committee for Human Organ Transplantation to review efforts exerted to finalize 376 kidney and liver transplantation cases registered since August 1 and until today. This comes as part of a presidential initiative to end waiting lists, the minister said.

The meeting also took up a Cabinet decision to change the age of kidney donors to not above 60 years old, and the age of donors of other organs to not above 50 years old.

The committee also discusses the possibility of introducing a lung transplantation program, especially with growing needs for such surgeries.

Abdel Ghaffar pressed for continued follow-up and periodical observation of organ transplant operations at all 40 public and private centers across Egypt.

He also urged coordination of bodies concerned to study a proposed plan to establish organ transplantation centers as part of the new system.

MENA