Egypt Has Special Relations With Gulf

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that Egypt enjoys special relations with the Gulf countries at various levels, stressing the importance of constructing these relations in a way that serves all the parties' interests toward prosperity.

Shoukry was speaking during his participation in the Riyadh-hosted meeting of the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Foreign Minister Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry, in his speech, reviewed the regional and international developments, asserting the necessity of continuing the political consultation and coordination among the Arab countries.

The foreign minister affirmed Egypt's firm policy toward boosting the Arab joint action to maintain the Arab national security, pointing out that Arab security is indivisible.

The top diplomat rejected all attempts to intervene in the Arab countries' domestic affairs and destabilize their stability, showing Egypt's support to the Gulf countries to take what is necessary to maintain their security.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries valued the launch of the political consultation mechanism with Egypt, stressing Egypt's pivotal role in supporting regional security and stability.

They voiced their support to Egyptian security, including its water security.

The ministers looked forward to continuing coordination and cooperation between the two sides in different fields.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X