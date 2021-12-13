Egypt Has Special Relations With Gulf

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday that Egypt enjoys special relations with the Gulf countries at various levels, stressing the importance of constructing these relations in a way that serves all the parties' interests toward prosperity.

Shoukry was speaking during his participation in the Riyadh-hosted meeting of the political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Foreign Minister Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry, in his speech, reviewed the regional and international developments, asserting the necessity of continuing the political consultation and coordination among the Arab countries.

The foreign minister affirmed Egypt's firm policy toward boosting the Arab joint action to maintain the Arab national security, pointing out that Arab security is indivisible.

The top diplomat rejected all attempts to intervene in the Arab countries' domestic affairs and destabilize their stability, showing Egypt's support to the Gulf countries to take what is necessary to maintain their security.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the Gulf countries valued the launch of the political consultation mechanism with Egypt, stressing Egypt's pivotal role in supporting regional security and stability.

They voiced their support to Egyptian security, including its water security.

The ministers looked forward to continuing coordination and cooperation between the two sides in different fields.