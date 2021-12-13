Egypt: AOI Chairman Inaugurates After-Sales Customers Service Center

13 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moneim al-Terras opened Monday an after-sales support and maintenance service center for the AOI's Electronics Factory.

The AOI chairman said the organization devised an ambitious plan to upgrade all affiliated after-sales maintenance and technical support service centers, incorporating most-up-to-date digital transformation advances and trends and in line with the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) systems.

The center is equipped with the latest technological advances and is accredited by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to offer a professional full-range speedy service to customers, he said.

Customers seeking help can contact the AOI via the organization's WhatsApp number or website: https://www.aoi.org.eg, added the AOI chairman.

