Egypt: COSP Session 9 Kicks Off in Sharm El Sheikh

In the presence of Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, the ninth session of the Conference of States Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption kicked off in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh Monday.

Five heads of state will be delivering speeches via video conference during the event.

Fifty heads of government will be attending the event, including 30 in person. Also, 30 chairmen of anti-corruption authorities and representatives of 268 civil society organizations will be attending the conference.

The COSP is the main policymaking body of the United Nations Convention against Corruption. It supports States parties and signatories in their implementation of the Convention, and gives policy guidance to UNODC to develop and implement anti-corruption activities.

This year's conference taking place in Sharm el Sheikh is an important global milestone for improving international cooperation against corruption and helping the world recover with integrity from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ninth session of COSP, to run for five days, will also support efforts to restore public trust, strengthen effective institutions, promote sustainable development, recover with integrity from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure economic and political stability.

On the other hand UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for an international measure to face and undermine corruption.

Addressing the ninth session of the Conference of Countries Parties (COSP) to the UN Convention against Corruption, which opened here Monday, Guterres said this is a good chance to take important international measures to block and counter corruption.

Speaking via video conference, Guterres said that corruption is now a challenge that has grown even bigger during the coronavirus pandemic. It is gnawing at some societies, he warned, urging expanded efforts to protect state resources against corruption.