Liberia: Sen. Biney Proffers Bill to Incentivize Health Workers, Teachers and Security Personnel Through 5 Percent Excise Tax

Monrovia — Senator James Biney of Maryland County (NPP), has introduced a bill that will make consumers of alcoholic beverages, tobacco smokers and lovers of gambling pay an extra amount of 5% excise taxes on each product to be used as incentive for the "serviceable sector of the country."

The Maryland Senator also introduced another bill which is intended to grant visa to visitors upon arrival into Liberia. The bill is entitled "The Tourism Boost Act of 2021."

The health worker, teachers, security personnel bill

The bill, if passed by the Senate and concurred on by the House of Representatives, will cause the price of a bottle of beer to increase by L$15 to $20, stout will increase by $10 to $15 Liberian dollars while whiskey will increase by US$ 1.5 to US$2.00.

However, the crafter of the Bill, Senator James Biney believes, such increment is not likely to affect the rate of consumption materially but most definitely can be used to incentivize health workers, teachers and security personnel.

"The additional money also to be accrued from the use of incentives to these civil servants who work beyond normal working hours and make perhaps most sacrifices but are underpaid primarily because of challenges our country faces. When the bill is passed into law it will be illegal to use the 5% of revenue accrued for any other purpose."

The Bill defines health workers as: those working in Government health centers; teachers as those teaching in government schools and security personnel refers to soldiers, Police officers, immigration officers, coast guards, and fire fighters.

As stated in the bill, revenue that accrues as a result of this levy will be deposited in an escrow account that will be supervised by a nine-member board which include, Ministry of Finance, Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Commence, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Health Workers Association and the National Teachers Association.

This body, according to the Maryland County Lawmaker will presided over by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and which will periodically pay incentives to health workers, teachers, and security personnel using revenue collected as a result of the five percent levy.

The Tourism bill

Senator Biney's Tourism bill seeks to grant visitors' visa upon arrival into Liberia. This bill also attracts tourists and ease visa restriction to enhance investment and raise revenue.

If passed into law by both Houses, it will be legal for citizens from any country that do not have Liberian Embassy or Consulate to receive visa upon arrival into Liberia. Senator Biney acknowledged that he has contacted Montserrado County electoral District 8, Representative, Moses Acarous Gray to co-sponsor the proposed bills in the House of Representatives for due consideration.