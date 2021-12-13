Liberia: FLY Commend U.S. Treasury Sanctions Under the Global Magnitsky Act Against Corrupt Liberian Official

Monrovia — The Federation of Liberian Youth-FLY commend and recognise the stand of the U.S. Government through its Treasury Sanctions against corruption in Liberia. We encourage all Liberians to join the fight against the scourge of corrput practices which will help put our country in good stead.

The nation-state of Liberia had come a long way with too many abuses against public trust both in the public and private sectors. Corruption in the Liberian society continued to have more negative repercussions on citizens livelihoods we can not afford to remain mute and complacent as a nation. It is time for all men and women to exemplify good values for honesty and integrity for the growth and development of the nation.

FLY openly commend the United States Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, His Excellency Mr. Michael A. McCarthy for his unwavering support and determination against corrupt practices in the Liberian society. The stand of Amb. McCarthy as Head of Mission of the United States Embassy in Liberia remains an inspiration to the youthful population of Liberia. FLY encourages the public to reject and report any act of corruption in any sector of the Liberian society.

In concluding, we assure our readiness and willingness to the government and people of United States of America our fullest support to their relentless fight against corruption which has tremendously affected Liberia's development and social mobility.