Liberia/Cameroon: President Weah Extols Samuel Eto'o On His Election As FA President

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has expressed great excitement at the news of the victory of Football legend Samuel Eto'o in the vote for President of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Eto'o won against Seidou Mbombo Njoya, who serves as Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The Liberian Leader, a football great himself who is the only African to have won the World Footballer of the Year (Ballon D'Or), has extended heartfelt congratulations to a protégé, who attained exceptional stature playing with renowned international clubs, including Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Chelsea.

The Liberian President expressed hope that Eto'o's vast knowledge of the game will be used to effect change in the way football is run in Cameroon and Africa as a whole.

The Liberian Chief Executive and Chief Patron of Sports said " I am pleased that Eto'o has ascended to the helm of Cameroon Football, I believe that he will bring positive transformation to the game in that country which will have a rippling effect throughout the global game. Cameroon Football is now in good hands".

President Weah urged Eto'o to work cooperatively with the world football Governing body, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to football in Cameroon.

Cameroon is due to host the next edition of the African Cup of Nations, which it has won a record five times. Eto'o first began playing for his country in his teens, winning several international titles, including the 2000 Olympics games.

President Weah has said he believes the 40-year-old star can bring the needed change that football in Cameroon and Africa deserve. The Liberian Leader also flirted with the possibility of running the Liberian FA before aspiring to be president.

"Footballers who have reached the peak of their careers have a unique advantage to impact much-needed reforms at the administrative level", President Weah said.