Liberia: Margibi County Suffers 2-0 Defeat Against Grand Bassa in County Meet Opener

Kakata City — The National County Sports Meet opened in an amazing fashion as Grand Bassa got her Campaign off to an staggering start with a comfortable win against hosts Margibi County.

The opening ceremony was delayed due to the late arrival of President George M. Weah.

The cultural performers and the kids dressed in the military and cultural outfits were made to endure the hotness of the blitzing sunshine in the open Nancy Doe stadium in Kakata City.

The Liberian Leader arrived after the kickball match between Margibi and Grand Bassa County has ended draw.

President Weah was to do the official kick-off and declared the tournament open before any match could have been played but unfortunately the Liberian Leader arrived 20 minutes after the game has ended.

Though the match ceremony was delayed but tournament was finally declared open by President Weah.

Moses Meah who played for Cece United in the Liberia Football Association second division league scored a second half brace to ensure that Bassa boys revenge on the County who knock them out in the 2020 County Meet quarterfinal.

Grand Bassa were dominant in the early exchanges, as the tournament current MVP, James Tarpeh came close to finding the opener but his effort force a brilliant save from goalkeeper Alvin Sehkepoh.

The hosts had chances of their own as the intensive of the match increased, Osmane Kamara and Moses Korbah efforts were saved by Humphrey Grugbaye.

The deadlock was broken in the 50th minute, after Meah pounced in from close range, in what was supposed to be handball by Bassa player.

Referee George Rogers, who during the introduction of the players, outfit was signed on by President Weah following a retirement, did not see the handball as he whistle for a goal.

Grand Bassa wrapped up a satisfying victory in the 58th minute with Meah firing yet again from close range to silence the Gibi's supporters.

No Celebration for Margibi Supporters

On a sunny day in Margibi County's capital, Kakata and their famous Nancy Doe stadium, supporters of the team were frustrated following team lackluster performances through team.