Liberia: PLP Political Leader Dr. Daniel Cassell Vows to Continue Practical Politicking to Help Better the Living Conditions of Liberians

Monrovia — The Political Leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP) has called on Liberians to unite and hold together in a bid to constructively combat against wicked politicians to guarantee the liberation of their country from bad governance, corruption and other vices that are strangulating the growth and development of citizenry and the nation.

Dr. Cassell observed that Liberian mothers continue to serve as breadwinners for them and their respective family members, by struggling to sell their goods or produce at various market places to put food on their tables and pay the fees of their children at schools and universities.

He blamed the situation on the lack of opportunities in the post conflict nation.

He made these comments when hundreds of citizens of the Chicken Soup Factory Community joined the PLP over the week end.

Dr. Cassell further observed that in present day Liberia, opportunities are only accorded few citizens based upon partisanship, cronyism, instead of competence and qualifications.

He noted that despite the challenges and escalating hardship in the society, Liberians should have in mind that a "new day" has been birthed in Liberia as evidenced by the establishment of the PLP.

"As I see our mothers, I know what you all are going through. The struggle of our mothers going to the markets and selling in the sun and rain to find food for your children, I know what you are going through. I also know what the young folks are going through; you are being kicked out of school because your parents cannot afford to pay your school fees. I see you today, I see no political party, religion, creed or tribe because, I believe in unity".

Dr. Cassell described the PLP as the "people's party" which sees everyone equally, including the widows, homeless, less fortunate, disabled, elderly, among others.

Practical politics

He emphasized that the PLP will continue to engage into what he called "practical" politicking to ensure that the barrage of challenges confronting the nation and its people are addressed.

He said the party will continue to impact the lives of Liberians and will make the "difference" to guarantee the equitable distribution of the country's wealth and resources among the citizenry.

"Whatever we can do or whatever we say we are going to do, we will do it because we are not like the recycled politicians who only tell you lies to win your votes. We are here to identify with you all. We see what you are going through. The same thing we want for our children, we want it for your children".

Curse upon your lives

Speaking further, Dr. Cassell vowed to work with anybody or politician from different political parties, but not those taking advantage and abusing the rights of citizenry.

He claimed that "curse" rest upon the lives of those wicked politicians using and abusing Liberians for their personal aggrandizement, and as such, he does not intend to align or from a merger with any one of that caliber.

He stressed the need for citizens eyes to be opened spiritually in a bid to join the PLP wagon to help liberate Liberia and its people.

"I do what I do not because I have; it's because I care and I know where I came from.".