South Africa: MEC Tertuis Simmers Hands Over Houses in Lamberts Bay, 13 Dec

press release

Tomorrow, 13 December 2021, Western Cape Minister of Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers, will ensure that 45 deserving and qualifying beneficiaries in Lamberts Bay live in improved conditions, by handing over their houses.

This project, which forms part of the Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) was approved in 2016 and has already delivered 362 serviced sites and 184 houses as part of phase 1. As part of phase 2, 100 units were planned for the 2021/2022 financial year but was reduced by the Cederberg Municipality because of the limited bulk capacity in the area. Phase 2 will now deliver 84 units, with the first 45 houses ready for occupation.

Minister Simmers said: "The opportunity to once again significantly change the living conditions of residents of this province brings me immense joy. I'm looking forward to handing these houses over to the beneficiaries, as now they will live in a safer and dignified manner. This is indeed a day of celebration."