South Africa: MotoGP Star Brad Binder to Recharge the Batteries Before Getting to Grips With 2022 Challenges

MotoGP Star Brad Binder to Recharge the Batteries Before Getting to Grips With 2022 Challenges

13 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

South Africa's MotoGP star, Brad Binder, is ready to contend for the title in 2022 after two years in motorcycling's elite class. And he'll have his brother Darryn for company on the starting grids next season.

Brad Binder is going to allow himself the luxury of holidaying for "more than a week" while he is in South Africa over the summer.

After a gruelling 2021, in which he finished sixth in the MotoGP championship race and won his second elite-class Grand Prix in pouring rain in Austria, he needs to recharge.

But "recharging" is a relative term when you're a top-level rider in an athletically demanding sport such as MotoGP. It requires all the elements of any peak athletic endeavour - strength, stamina, flexibility, durability, mental toughness, adaptability and an analytical brain.

To make all those aspects work in harmony, Binder must stay in immaculate physical condition. Everything else follows, which is why he'll only allow himself about 12 to 14 days of enjoying a few braais and lazing about before his exercise regime kicks in.

He'll be working hard over the festive season, even though the first racing weekend of the 2022 MotoGP season is on 6 March next...

