South Africa: Limpopo - Smiles, Hope, Tradition, Perseverance and Wildlife

12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Two women in traditional Tsonga dress are digging sand from the dry Letaba river bed, in South Africa's Limpopo province, on the edge of the Greater Kruger National Park.

Emelina Mathebula and Maria Mkhari are doing what their ancestors have done for centuries, searching for salt.

They dig out bucketloads of river sand, carry them to the riverbank on their heads, and sift them through a handmade filter system, constructed by themselves from gwarri branches and earth, then cook it over an open fire in large and rectangular zinc containers.

For R10 I buy a bag of pure, rocky-rough salt, no chemicals added.

A local guide explains that the colourful cloths I have long thought of as Shangaan -- a successful 21st-century fashion statement in this part of the world -- actually arrived with Indian traders after World War 2. She explains that the Tsonga are a sub-grouping of the Shangaan.

After a couple of privileged journalistic decades of photographing wildlife all over sub-Saharan Africa, tasting compelling new world wines, and interacting with colourful cultures -- from Tanzania's heroic chief Mukiwa to occupants of 19th-century German-influenced mission stations -- this was one of the most authentic experiences I had had...

