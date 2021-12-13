South Africa: European Champions Cup - South African Teams Have Work to Do If They Want to Climb the Ladder

analysis

Although South Africa's top rugby teams are still finding their feet in the United Rugby Championship, they are also eyeing a place in the prestigious European Champions Cup. But do they have what it takes?

The 2021-22 edition of the European Champions Cup commenced with Northampton Saints hosting Racing 92 on Friday, 10 December. The northern hemisphere tournament is widely recognised as the premier club competition in world rugby, and features many of South Africa's finest exports.

From next September, however, South Africa will have one - and possibly two - teams competing in this elite tournament. It remains to be seen which of the Bulls, Lions, Sharks or Stormers will take the leap, and whether that qualifying team will have what it takes to challenge some of the biggest clubs from England and France.

So, what do we know for sure? The winners of the SA pool in the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC) will advance to the 2022-23 instalment of the Champions Cup. A second South African team may qualify for the Champions Cup if they finish among the top-ranked teams in the URC.

Given what we've witnessed over the past few months, though, the smart money is...