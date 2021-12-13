South Africa: Sasol Denies Industrial Pollution Allegations Made By Whistle-Blower

12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Alex Anderson

Sasol is and has always been committed to working with former employee Ian Erasmus. Our approach to environmental compliance management continues to be transparent and collaborative.

Ian Erasmus, who was an employee of Sasol at its Secunda site in Mpumalanga, left the employ of the company after entering into a mutual separation agreement.

Erasmus was assisted by a prominent law firm, on a pro bono basis, in negotiating the terms of the agreement and was not forced or coerced in any way to resign or to sign a non-disclosure agreement, contrary to media reports.

Sasol commenced disciplinary proceedings against Erasmus in January 2020 for inappropriate behaviour in the workplace over an extended period, which was, inter alia, affecting his work relationships with colleagues. These disciplinary proceedings were initiated and conducted in accordance with Sasol's disciplinary procedure and applicable legislation.

The initiation and/or outcome of any disciplinary hearings to which Erasmus was subjected to during his career at Sasol were not in any way related to the allegations in question or to Erasmus exercising his rights as a whistle-blower.

Sasol has a whistle-blower policy that is embedded in our Code of Conduct, which we subscribe to. This policy strictly prohibits any...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

