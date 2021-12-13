South Africa: Major Pathology Labs Agree to Lower Price of Covid-19 PCR Tests to R500

12 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Julia Evans

The Competition Commission has revealed that South Africa's largest private pathology laboratories have been earning significant profits off PCR tests. Now, two labs have agreed to lower the price to R500.

In what was described by the Competition Commission of South Africa as a "ground-breaking agreement" between themselves and SA's two largest private pathology laboratories, Ampath and Lancet Laboratories, an out-of-court settlement was reached where the two labs agreed to reduce the price of Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from R850 to R500 (including VAT) per test with immediate effect.

This follows a complaint lodged by the Council for Medical Schemes with the commission in October, alleging the price of PCR tests was "unfairly inflated", "exorbitant" and "unjustifiable". The prices of PCR tests have remained persistently high despite private laboratories experiencing substantial cost reductions in conducting the tests.

The commission launched an investigation in October, and on Sunday the Competition Commissioner, Tembinkosi Bonakele, revealed that private laboratories had "exploit[ed] consumers by earning excessive profits on essential products or services".

Competition Commission Chief Economist James Hodge said the commission had asked all the respondents for the financial statements and detailed costing of their Covid tests.

